Dunnellon Middle School cleared, ‘no threat’ deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Update:
Dunnellon Middle School has been cleared after an “active shooter threat” was made Friday, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they did not find any threat to students and staff.
Detectives are investigating the person who made the 911 call, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
No injuries were reported.
Previous story:
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said there is a large police presence at Dunnellon Middle School Friday after a call for service.
Deputies said people should avoid the area so law enforcement can investigate.
The sheriff’s office said it was a reported threat, and the deputies are working to clear the school.
