Dutch Bros plans Apopka, Winter Park drive-thrus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Dutch Bros plans to open a location soon in Apopka and Winter Park.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Grants Pass, Oregon-based coffee chain (NYSE: BROS) wants to open an Apopka location by the end of this year, spokeswoman Brenna Bryan told Orlando Business Journal. It will open its first two Florida locations in March at 3064 S U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont and 2800 Jacks Road in Davenport.

Read: DeSantis will review social media ban for minors after staff raises First Amendment concerns

An exact location has not been finalized for the Apopka site, but plans have been filed with the city for a 950-square-foot drive-thru along West Orange Blossom Trail near the North Orange Animal Hospital.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group