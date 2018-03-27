Eagle Scout gives deputies 400 teddy bears to comfort children at crime scenes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eagle Scout Avery Feucht is making a difference in his community.
Avery worked for a year to raise funds to create 400 teddy bears for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
So, why would deputies need teddy bears?
When a child witnesses a traumatic event at a crime scene or a car crash, they need comforting and reassurance.
That’s where the teddy bears come into play.
“I thought it was really neat to help kids,” Avery said.
Deputies said they will hand out teddy bears to children at such scenes who need consoling.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office created the video below, thanking Avery for his kindness:
