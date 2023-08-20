Early showers Sunday will keep temps low

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll see an earlier start to the rain today, which will help limit our daytime heating.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there is a good chance (50%) for scattered showers and a few isolated storms that will move east to west.
Expect the showers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. across most areas.
Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group