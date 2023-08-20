Local

Early showers Sunday will keep temps low

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Early showers Sunday will keep temps low

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll see an earlier start to the rain today, which will help limit our daytime heating.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said there is a good chance (50%) for scattered showers and a few isolated storms that will move east to west.

Expect the showers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. across most areas.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s.

