Early voting for Orange, Osceola County special election ends Sunday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for a local special election ends Sunday.

Voters will cast their ballots this week in the State House Race for District 35.

The district covers parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

So far, voter turnout has been low.

“We’re disappointed,” said Bill Cowles, Orange County Supervisor of Elections. “We’re going through this effort to give them an opportunity to vote on their representation in their local environment.”

“Over the course of time, people have become disengaged,” Quinten Simmon-Johnson said. “And I think what has happened is really a lack of understanding when folks are not feeling heard or seen, it’s easy to throw in the towel and say, ‘What’s the point?’”

Nearly 57,000 voters requested a mail-in ballot. Over 14,000 have been sent back, and 2,100 people have voted in person.

“This is important, for me and everyone, Simmon-Johnson said. “You have folks that are literally working several jobs to keep food on the table. You have policies within this city of Orlando that are having businesses really making hard decisions about closing up shop because (of) some of the enforcements in place.”

In this election, three seats for city council members and the Orlando mayor are on the ballot. Election officials said that because it’s a local election, many people do not turn up to vote, and although early voting ends soon, many people are expected to show up on Nov. 7.

“Everybody understands the importance of voting for the president of the United States because of our democracy,” Cowles said. “It’s a shame they don’t feel the same way about their state, county and city government.”

If you are still planning to vote early, here are the voting locations in Orange and Osceola counties:

Orange County

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Alafaya Branch Library

12000 E. Colonial Dr, Orlando, Florida 32826

Orange County Supervisor of Elections

119 W. Kaley St, Orlando, Florida 32806

Valencia College/Lake Nona Campus

12350 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, Florida 32832

Osceola County

Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Supervisor of Elections Office

2509 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway Kissimmee, Florida 34744

Narcoossee Community Center

5354 Rambling Road St. Cloud, Florida 34771

