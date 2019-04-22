Easter bunny hops in, throws punches during fight in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just when you think things couldn't get any weirder in Orlando, this happens: A person dressed as an Easter bunny hopped in, seemingly to help a woman who was fighting a man in downtown Orlando Sunday, according to video posted on Instagram by a promoter who goes by Workkk.
The incident on Instagram shows a fistfight between a woman and a man as bystanders record cellphone video. Then, the Easter bunny jumps in and starts punching the man while he’s on the ground.
The video shows police breaking up the fight as the Easter bunny gets hugs and praise from bystanders.
Was this a stunt? For now, it's unknown, but one thing is for sure: The incident did not come as a surprise to locals, who stood around and laughed as it all went down.
“Beat his (expletive)!” one person said repeatedly.
“The Easter bunny’s shaking, ha,ha,ha,ha!” another onlooker said.
A police report has not been released.
