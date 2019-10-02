ECG tests help Brevard County student-athletes identify potential heart issues

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County school officials said a new policy for athletes helped six students know they needed potentially life-saving surgery.
Over the summer, the district announced plans to require athletes to take electrocardiogram tests. The district signed an agreement with nonprofit organization, “Who WE Play For,” which provides low-cost screenings.
The ECG tests helped identify students who might have undiagnosed heart conditions or other problems.
The district said about 4,000 students have been screened: 114 were flagged for an abnormal condition and 15 were considered at high risk.
