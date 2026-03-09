Man arrested for abandoning injured dog in Kissimmee dumpster, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — On March 8, 2026, Osceola County deputies arrested 79-year-old Victor Manuel Carrion-Flores after he allegedly abandoned his severely injured dog in a Kissimmee dumpster. He is charged with a third-degree felony for aggravated animal cruelty due to neglecting to seek medical care for the animal.

The 10-year-old Jack-Russell terrier mix named Max was found on March 7 behind a business at 1076 Cypress Parkway. Veterinarians had to humanely euthanize him because of severe injuries, including a skull fracture.

An employee heard the animal crying while disposing of trash behind the business and contacted 911. Upon arriving, deputies found a small dog inside the dumpster, whimpering in pain.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage showing a man arriving in a pickup truck, then taking the dog from the truck bed, placing it into a box, and disposing of it in the dumpster.

Deputies confirmed Carrion-Flores as the owner after pursuing multiple leads and finding images of the dog on social media. On March 8, 2026, they contacted and interviewed him at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

During the interview, Carrion-Flores reportedly told deputies that Max often escaped from home and that he discovered the injured animal on March 7. He said he did not know exactly where the dog was found and mentioned he was too busy to seek medical care, believing the dog would ultimately die from its injuries.

Although Carrion-Flores claimed he did not physically harm the dog, investigators found that he neglected to seek necessary care for an animal clearly in distress. He was consequently arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a third-degree felony involving causing excessive pain or death.

