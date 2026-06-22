The Edison at Disney Springs adds new dates for Shaken & Stirred cocktail classes

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Edison at Disney Springs has added new dates for its Shaken & Stirred cocktail class series.

The 1920s-inspired restaurant and cocktail lounge will host the classes on select Saturdays from July through September.

Each class includes guided instruction from a bartender, cocktail tastings and a light lunch.

The classes are designed for beginners and cocktail enthusiasts, organizers said.

Sessions are limited to 10 guests.

Upcoming classes include:

July 11: Battle of the Bars! The Mai Tai Debate

July 25: Summertime in the Sunshine State

Aug. 8: The Handshake

Aug. 22: Japanese Whisky: The Art of the Japanese Pour

Sept. 5: Women in Craft

Sept. 19: Smokeshow

The classes run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at The Edison at Disney Springs.

Tickets are $120 per person.

The Edison is located at 1570 E. Buena Vista Drive in Lake Buena Vista.

More information and reservations are available through The Edison’s event page.

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