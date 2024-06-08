Embassy Suites’ first condo hotel opens in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Embassy Suites is opening a hotel concept in Kissimmee that will allow investors to buy property for fun, profit or both.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Sunset Walk, at 3151 Sunset Walk Drive, is a partnership between the hotel chain and Kissimmee-based management company Rentyl Resorts and Atlanta-based Davidson Hospitality Group.

“For the first time ever, people will have an opportunity to buy into the Embassy Suites brand,” said Rentyl CEO and founder Nicholas Falcone. “It’s a chance to become mini franchisees of the brand.”

