Embry-Riddle ROTC hosts memorial stair climb to honor lives taken in 9/11 terror attacks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It’s been 23 years since a tragedy that changed the United States forever.

On Wednesday, millions of people will stop to remember the lives taken on Sept. 11, 2001.

9-11 remembrance ceremonies will be held around the nation, including Ground Zero in New York City.

Events will also be held around Central Florida.

The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical Army Reserve Officer Training Corps department met early Wednesday morning at the Daytona International Speedway to honor the firefighters who died saving lives.

