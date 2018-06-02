0 Inmate who escaped from Lake County prison captured, booked into Orange County Jail

UPDATE:

A Florida Department of Corrections spokesman told Channel 9 Friday evening that inmate Alinton John has been captured without incident.

John was booked into the Orange County Jail at about 10:30 p.m., records said.

The DOC's Office of the Inspector General, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were involved in his arrest, officials said.

No other details were given.

Check back updates to this breaking story.

Click here to watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

EARLIER STORY:

The father of an escaped Lake County inmate said he believes his son is going to see his girlfriend, Channel 9 learned.

The manhunt for Alinton John, 34, who has been at Lake Correctional Institution since 2009, began in Lake County on Thursday afternoon.

John was working on the outside grounds in the facility's motor pool shortly after 2 p.m. when he ran away, Florida Department of Corrections officials said.

Investigators said they believe John stole a 2001 silver Toyota pickup with Florida tag JHW C97.

State officials believe escaped inmate Alinton John could be driving a stolen silver pickup truck. © 2018 Cox Media Group. Alinton John escaped state prisoner Source: State Dept. of Corrections

Deputies said there is a possibility that there is a firearm in the stolen pickup, but the pickup's owner isn't certain there is one in the vehicle.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office told Channel 9 Thursday evening that it believes John is no longer in the area and could be in Orange County.

The search was discontinued in Lake County.

There was a Polk County K-9 unit and a DOC van in the area of John’s father’s house.

His father, John Gladstone, said the girlfriend John might be going to see is not the woman he’s accused of beating 10 years ago.

The father said John has two children with his current girlfriend and that she may have a new boyfriend.

“Since he was a kid, something (has been) wrong with him,” said Gladstone.

Gladstone said his son is smart but has a temper.

That temper may have been what landed him behind bars.

John, who was serving a 15-year prison sentence, was convicted in 2008 of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Orange County, according to FDOC records. He was scheduled to be released in 2023.

The victim said he put a gun to her head and pistol whipped her. She went to the emergency room where two stapled were used to close her head wound.

Earlier that same year, she told police he, “Grabbed my neck then punched my forehead several times with his fist,” according to court documents.

Gladstone said he hopes his son will turn himself in safely.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.