0 Inmate escapes from Lake Correctional Institution in stolen pickup truck, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Lake Correctional Institution, officials said.

Investigators are searching for Alinton John, 34, who has been at Lake Correctional Institution since 2009, according the the Florida Department of Corrections.

The incident was reported Thursday morning when he was working on the outside grounds in the facility's motor pool when he ran away, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Investigators believe he stole a 2001 silver Toyota pickup with Florida tag JHWC97.

Deputies said there is a possibility that there is a firearm in the stolen pickup, but the pickup's owner is not completely sure.

John was convicted in 2009 of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in Orange County, according to the State Department of Corrections website. He was scheduled to be released in 2023.

According to court documents, John pointed a gun at the mother of his two children and then pistol-whipped her during some kind of dispute in 2008.

The Sheriff’s Office is assisting prison officials, area police departments and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol in the search.

Inmates granted outside work detail are minimum or community custody inmates, and have had no recent disciplinary issues, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Check back on wftv.com for updates on this story.

>>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

© 2018 Cox Media Group.