Death reported at Camping World Stadium as crews prepare for EDC music festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — A death investigation is underway as crews prepare for one of the biggest entertainment events in Central Florida.

Orlando police said a deadly accident happened Wednesday afternoon at Camping World Stadium.

Crews with the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival are currently working at Tinker Field, right next to Camping World Stadium.

Read: EDC Orlando reveals full 2024 lineup

The multi-day festival is set to kick off next week.

Every year, the event constructs a massive main stage and other large structures and other elements.

Read: EDC Orlando had a whopping 178% spike in attendance

Insomniac Events, the company that produces ECD, said the music festival drew around 300,000 attendees.

Officials have not confirmed if the person who died was involved with EDC.

Read: 9 facts about EDC Orlando

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group