EDC Orlando had a whopping 178% spike in attendance

While it’s too early to know all the important numbers related to the growth of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), one giant number is in. Last weekend, Nov. 10-12, attendance grew by 178% as compared with 2022.

Last year, Insomniac Events — the company that produces EDC — reported 108,000 people showed up for the electronic music festival that attracts people of all ages and backgrounds to Tinker Field for three days of DJs and dancing. This year, Insomniac reports 300,000 attendees.

Merritt Island resident Ashlie Kerr, who attended the event for the first time this year, said the crowds didn’t feel overwhelming.

