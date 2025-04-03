State Attorney Monique Worrell to give ‘public safety update’

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly reelected State Attorney Monique Worrell is planning to hold a news conference on Thursday.

Worrell’s press office said the event is to give a “public safety update” on efforts to prioritize the prosecution of violent offenders.

Worrell is planning to speak around 3 p.m. from her office in downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 will have a crew in attendance and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

