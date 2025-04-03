Local

State Attorney Monique Worrell to give ‘public safety update’

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Reelected State Attorney Monique Worrell to be sworn in Tuesday
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Newly reelected State Attorney Monique Worrell is planning to hold a news conference on Thursday.

Worrell’s press office said the event is to give a “public safety update” on efforts to prioritize the prosecution of violent offenders.

Worrell is planning to speak around 3 p.m. from her office in downtown Orlando.

Channel 9 will have a crew in attendance and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read