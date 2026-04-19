Tire blowout leads to deadly collision on I-4

Update:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reports an overnight crash in Orange County in which one person died. The incident involved multiple vehicles on I-4, including a vehicle that overturned after a tire blowout.

According to the report, a passenger was ejected from the vehicle and was subsequently struck by another car, resulting in a fatality.

A Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling west on I-4 in the inside lane had a right-rear tire blowout, causing it to overturn multiple times onto the shoulder and the median guardrail.

One passenger was ejected from the Trailblazer onto I-4’s eastbound center lane, where a Lexus CT traveling eastbound struck them.

The driver and six passengers from the Chevrolet Trailblazer were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center. The ejected passenger, hit by the Lexus, was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation.

Original Story:

The Florida Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash occurred overnight in Orange County on Sunday shortly before 2 a.m.

The eastbound and westbound lanes, previously closed, are now reopened from Mile Marker 66 to MM68. The crash site is close to the Gaylord Palms exit.

Channel 9 has contacted FHP, which is investigating the crash and will provide updates as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group