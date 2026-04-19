Luxury car theft ring busted in Central Florida, five face charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Deputies say that five people are facing racketeering charges in Central Florida after a complex luxury car theft ring was busted.

The suspects stole cars, spent the money they found inside, and towed the vehicles out of state to cover their tracks. One of the stolen cars was involved in a crash on I-4, but miraculously, everyone survived.

Sheriffs say that “They hit a pole so hard it split in half. One of the suspects had no pulse or vitals on scene but was later resuscitated at the hospital.”

The keys were left in the cars in all of the theft cases, deputies say.

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