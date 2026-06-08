Central Florida to see hot and dry conditions on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another hot and dry day is on tap on Monday across Central Florida as high pressure continues to keep rain chances at bay.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 80s along the coast, while inland communities heat up into the lower and middle 90s under a mix of sun and passing clouds.

Humidity levels will remain relatively manageable through Tuesday, helping keep conditions dry across the region.

Changes arrive by the middle of the week as deeper moisture moves back into Central Florida.

The return of higher humidity will make it feel noticeably muggier, while daily chances for showers and thunderstorms make a comeback.

From Wednesday through the upcoming weekend, rain and storm chances will increase to between 40% and 60% each afternoon and evening.

Some storms could produce heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds, which is typical for this time of year.

The added humidity will also push heat index values higher. While actual temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and 90s, it will feel much hotter.

Some communities could see heat index readings climb above 100 degrees by the end of the week.

The overall pattern points toward a steamier and stormier stretch of weather heading into the weekend, so keep the umbrella handy and be prepared for developing afternoon thunderstorms.

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