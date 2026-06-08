Skin Cancer Foundation’s mobile clinic provides skin checks in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Skin Cancer Foundation provided free skin cancer screenings in Orlando over the weekend at Plaza Venezia on West Sand Lake Road.

The screenings are part of the foundation’s “Destination Healthy Skin” campaign.

The “Destination Healthy Skin” campaign began in April.

Doctors performed the examinations in two private rooms aboard the foundation’s mobile clinic.

One doctor involved in the screenings emphasized the importance of regular skin checks.

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