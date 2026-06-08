Ocean Day cleanup yields cleaner coastline for Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Part of Volusia County’s coastline is cleaner thanks to dozens of passionate volunteers.

Sixty volunteers cleaned Daytona Beach on Saturday, collecting at least 120 pounds of trash during the city’s Ocean Day cleanup.

The large turnout of volunteers contributed to the significant amount of debris removed from the beach.

Organizers stated they hope this cleanup will encourage people to avoid littering in the future.

A second cleanup event is scheduled for Sunday at New Smyrna Beach. Those interested in participating can go to the 27TH Avenue Beachfront Park. The cleanup is set to begin at 9 a.m.

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