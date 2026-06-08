Altamonte Springs unveils groundbreaking wastewater treatment technology

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — City leaders in Altamonte Springs are taking a major step toward the future of wastewater treatment with the unveiling of new technology designed to transform sewage into clean, sustainable energy.

Officials say the cutting-edge system not only converts wastewater into a useful energy source but is also designed to remove harmful contaminants, including PFAS, commonly known as “forever chemicals.”

City leaders say the technology could provide multiple benefits for the community, including safer waterways and lower long-term costs associated with wastewater treatment.

PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been linked to environmental and health concerns because they do not easily break down in the environment.

Leaders say the next phase of the project is expanding the technology for use on a city-wide scale.

If successful, Altamonte Springs could become a model for other communities looking for innovative ways to manage wastewater while producing sustainable energy.

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