AI company calls for pause in development amid safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — A popular AI company is raising concerns about the technology, and wants everyone to stop working on it.

Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, is advocating for a pause in AI development, expressing concerns that the technology is advancing too quickly to improve itself without human oversight.

The company believes freezing development is necessary to establish protective guardrails for AI.

Anthropic’s proposal aims to allow engineers time to create safeguards designed to advance in parallel with artificial intelligence.

However, critics suggest Anthropic’s call for intervention might be a strategic move to prompt government action that slows down competition in the AI sector.

The rapid growth of AI is also raising concerns about its environmental impact, including energy and water consumption.

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