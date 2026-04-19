Cold front sweeps in, bringing cooler temps and fire risk

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a quiet and warm weekend, we have Weather On the Way to kick off the work week.

A cold front will push through the area tonight, keeping clouds in place. Most will stay dry tonight with morning lows in the upper 60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Changes begin to arrive on Monday. We’ll see gusty winds and an elevated fire danger in the northwest. A stray shower will be possible, with cooler temps in the upper 70s.

With low humidity, the higher fire danger will continue on Tuesday, with breezy conditions again. Temps for Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 19, 2026 (WFTV)

The below-average temps persist into midweek, along with dry conditions. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low 80s.

Warmer weather arrives on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps to close out the work week will be in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, April 19, 2026 (WFTV)

Right now, the Orlando Puerto Rican Parade on Saturday looks to feature highs in the upper 80s and a low chance of rain showers.

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