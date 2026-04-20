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Magic stun top-seeded Pistons to take 1-0 series lead

Head coach Jamahl Mosley wins his first road playoff game.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Magic take 1-0 lead in the series. Magic take 1-0 lead in the series.
By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

DETROIT, MI — The No. 8 seed Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Detroit Pistons 112-101 Sunday night to take a 1-0 lead in this Best-of-7 Eastern Conference playoff series.

Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley won a road playoff game for the first time in his career. He was previously 0-7 as the head coach of the Magic.

The Magic never trailed in their Game 1 win. Paolo Banchero lead the team with 23 points. All five Orlando starters finished in double figures.

Game 2 is Wednesday night in Detroit at 7:00 on ESPN.

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