Woman who mistakenly walked onto driveway is assaulted and shot at, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. — A man in Palm Bay has been arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a woman who mistakenly walked up his driveway.

Roman Rawicki, 50, is charged with several offenses, including false imprisonment, discharging a firearm in public, battery resulting in bodily harm and attempted murder, related to the incident on Clover Street NE.

The incident happened when the woman, who was following a friend home, got lost and ended up at Rawicki’s house. As she walked up the driveway, Rawicki allegedly grabbed her, causing her to call for help.

Rawicki went inside, grabbed a gun, and shot at the woman’s vehicle as she left. She escaped and called for help, leading to Rawicki’s arrest. Officers responded to the shooting at Rawicki’s home, where he called 911 and confirmed he was the shooter.

Rawicki told police about his ‘no soliciting’ sign but also understood that the victim was at the wrong house by mistake.

The victim told police she was following someone to their home for the first time and mistakenly arrived at Rawicki’s residence. Rawicki, in the driveway with his wife and children, then grabbed her arm, leaving bruises after restraining her with an arm lock.

Rawicki allegedly retreated, retrieved a firearm and started shooting at the two victims after they got into a vehicle. According to the report, a total of 17 shell casings were found at the scene.

Rawicki told police that he believed the victim was a prostitute and said that he attacked and shot at her ‘out of fear for his wife’s safety.’

He has since posted a nearly $160,000 bond.

