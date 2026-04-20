“We are devastated”: Family pleads for justice after son’s killing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

“We all just hurt. We are devastated,” Pastor Jake Stovall said. “We need justice.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s office, two men were shot in the 2200 block of Weston Point Dr. in Winter Park Friday night. One man survived. Investigators have not released the identities of either victim. But the family, 25-year-old Robert Shealey Jr. said he is the one who died.

“He’s gone,” Robert Shealey Sr said. “I’ll never see my son again in life.”

Shealey Sr. is his father. His father and his mother, Chiniqua Williams, got with a group of family members for a news conference Sunday afternoon. They did it to plead for justice and let the community know about their son, whom they now have to bury.

“It’s very hurtful,” said Shealey Sr.

His parents said he was a peacemaker who spent his time working with kids to keep them out of trouble. They believe that’s what he was doing when someone shot him to death.

“He told me, Dad, if I can get just one or two and let them know this thing out here in the streets ain’t about it,” he said. “I’D say, son, you can’t help everybody.

“He said, Dad, but if I can get one or two. I’m good.”

Unfortunately, the family has been through this before. Pastor Jake Stovall said he’s like a grandfather to Shealey Jr. This murder is hard for him because his daughter was shot and killed six years ago. He said a stray bullet went through her mobile home, killing her. The shooter is still on the loose.

“We are devastated because this continues to happen,” said Stovall.

The family is having a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Monday at 6:30 pm. It will be at the Weston Apartment in Orlando.

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