Teen arrested for armed robbery and shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old suspect, Braulio Abreu, has been arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida in connection with an armed robbery and shooting incident that occurred on April 8.

Abreu is accused of stealing a valuable gold necklace and firing multiple shots at a victim. Although the victim was not hit, the gunfire damaged a nearby building and a vehicle in the parking lot, endangering innocent lives, according to the report.

Abreu faces charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, grand theft, and shooting into an occupied building.

Authorities advise individuals conducting online private sales to meet in well-lit, public locations, preferably at a designated safe exchange zone or a law enforcement facility.

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