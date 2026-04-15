Jimmy John’s launches 4/20 meal deals with toasted sandwiches and sweet treats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jimmy John’s is rolling out limited-time meal deals tied to 4/20, built around its toasted sandwich menu and a series of app-based promotions running through late April.

The promotion centers on what the company calls a Dream Rotation Meal, which includes a toasted sandwich, chips and a new cereal-and-marshmallow dessert called the Cereal n’ Milk Crispy Treat.

Jimmy Johns Dream Roation (HENRY GONALEZ)

Customers ordering through the Jimmy John’s app or website can also access rotating offers leading up to April 20, including buy-one-get-one deals and free side promotions.

On April 20, the chain plans to offer a buy-one-get-one free deal on Dream Rotation Meals for rewards members using a promo code through participating locations.

The campaign also includes celebrity-themed sandwich selections tied to a digital marketing push featuring actors and public figures associated with cannabis culture.

The limited-time menu arrives as more national chains continue leaning into April 20 marketing campaigns built around snack-heavy or late-night food combinations.

Jimmy Johns Dream Roation

Jimmy John’s says the promotion runs through April 26, while supplies last.

Some of the offers before April 20 are limited to members of the chain’s rewards program and app users.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group