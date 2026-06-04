Luxury Aston Martin Residences project in Daytona Beach Shores moves forward

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Shores City Commission unanimously approved the site plan for Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores on June 2.

Aston Martin Residences of Daytona Beach Shores Aston Martin Residences of Daytona Beach Shores

The Aston Martin Residences Daytona Beach Shores is a beautiful development nestled on the stunning Atlantic coast, just a short drive from the excitement of Daytona International Speedway and offering breathtaking views of Daytona Beach Shores.

The unanimous vote highlights the strong teamwork between the development team and city leaders as they proceed to the next project phase.

Aston Martin Residences of Daytona Beach Shores is proud to partner with Aston Martin for this exciting project. The luxury oceanfront development will offer 86 beautiful units, creating a truly exceptional place to live or visit.

The development is anticipated to be completed in 2029.

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