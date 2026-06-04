Overnight ramp closures planned on I-4 near Apopka-Vineland Road next week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers should expect overnight ramp closures on Interstate 4 near Apopka-Vineland Road next week.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from northbound Apopka-Vineland Road, also known as State Road 535, will close overnight from Sunday, June 7, through Thursday, June 11.

The closures are scheduled to begin as early as 10 p.m. each night and end by 6 a.m. the following morning.

EB I-4 Entrance Ramp from NB 535 Detour Map_June 7-11

The final closure is expected to end the morning of Friday, June 12.

FDOT said the closures are needed as crews shift eastbound I-4 traffic closer to the median. The work is part of a project to lengthen the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp from northbound Apopka-Vineland Road.

Drivers traveling north on Apopka-Vineland Road south of I-4 will be detoured onto eastbound Vineland Avenue toward International Drive. From there, drivers will turn left onto International Drive, then left onto Daryl Carter Parkway before using the eastbound I-4 entrance ramp.

FDOT said drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Construction schedules could change due to weather or other unexpected conditions.

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