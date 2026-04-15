Marion County mother to plead insanity in daughter’s death case

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A mother from Marion County, involved in her three-year-old daughter’s death, intends to use an insanity defense, as stated in court documents.

Attorneys for 26-year-old Jennifer Kendrick contend she was unable to comprehend right from wrong at the time of the incident. Kendrick is charged with aggravated manslaughter and child neglect related to her daughter, Paisley Brown’s death.

In February, the child died at a home in Citra from injuries reportedly caused by Kendrick’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Jeroen Coombs, who faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Kendrick has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against her.

According to an arrest report, Kendrick was at a nail salon when she was told that Paisley was unresponsive. Authorities state there was a 40-minute delay before a 911 call was placed.

Investigators further allege that Kendrick knew about Coombs’s ongoing abuse of Paisley and other children.

The case remains ongoing as both defendants await further court proceedings.

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