Suspect in death of Marion County toddler accused of abusing other children in the home

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man accused of beating 3-year-old Paisley Brown to death faces new charges for the alleged abuse of other children in the home.

32-year-old Jereon Coombs is now facing Aggravated Child Abuse and Child Abuse without Great Bodily Harm for hurting two additional victims in the home where Paisley lived.

Investigators say on the day Paisley died, Kendrick left the kids with Coombs, whom she had been dating for a few months.

Detectives said Coombs beat Paisley and shoved her under a running water faucet.

When Coombs called Kendrick on Feb. 19th to report that Paisley was unresponsive, neither called 911 until 40 minutes later.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office found evidence that Coombs also abused Paisley’s siblings, who reportedly witnessed the toddler’s death.

In the aftermath, her siblings told investigators they were subject to repeated abuse that included the use of handcuffs and beatings as a form of punishment.

Booking reports include text messages exchanged between Kendrick and Coombs regarding the physical punishment of the children.

In one message, Kendrick told Coombs there should be “no more popping ” because one Child’s ear was bruised. “His whole ear is bruised up, and I can’t let DCF see that,” Kendrick wrote.

In another message, Kendrick told Coombs, “If you wanna pop ‘em on top of their clothes or whatever, cool. Just no bruises.”

In Marion County, the community has organized several efforts to support Paisley’s surviving siblings.

Wendy Marshall, the owner of Neverland Tattoo, was among those who felt compelled to help after learning about the case.

“When I saw Paisley’s case, I was like, I need to do something,” Marshall said.

Marshall spent last Sunday tattooing customers with designs picked out by Paisley’s siblings, including dinosaurs, Care Bears, and butterflies.

Other customers received blue ribbons to symbolize child abuse prevention. The tattoo event fundraiser raised nearly $4,000. Marshall hand-delivered the funds to the siblings’ current caretaker, who used the money to purchase a van for the children.

Organizers also held a candlelight vigil and protests to demand justice for the 3-year-old. Carley Santana, who helped organize the efforts, described the community response as a positive element amid the tragedy. “It’s a horrific thing, but it’s a beautiful thing how people can gather for the right causes,” Santana said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated that more charges are likely as the investigation continues. Kendrick and Coombs both remain in custody following their initial court appearances.

On Thursday, a Marion County judge found probable cause for Kendrick’s Child Neglect charges and set her bond at $50,000 for each charge.

However, Kendrick was ordered to be held without bond for a separate case involving a probation violation on drug charges.

