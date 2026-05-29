Banana Ball rivals to bring sold-out showdowns to Disney World this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Savannah Bananas may not be in town, but some of their biggest rivals are bringing the fun to Central Florida this weekend.

The Loco Beach Cocounts and the Party Animals are set to face off for two games Friday and Saturday at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World.

The Party Animals arrived early to enjoy a day at Disney’s Animal Kingdom before taking the field.

For at least one player, it marked a first-ever visit to the popular theme park.

Both games are already sold out, showing just how popular Banana Ball has become with fans across the country.

Fans who were not able to grab tickets can still catch Friday night’s game streaming live on the ESPN app and Disney+.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

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