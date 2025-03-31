Delaware indictment sheds light on Orange County teacher’s sexual abuse case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 had obtained the indictment for an Orange County teacher wanted for sexual abuse of a child.

Christopher Crisona, 57, an Andover Elementary school teacher, was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from Delaware.

Court documents show that a jury has indicted him on seven felony counts of sexual abuse of a child. The Delaware state attorney general said the charges stemmed from alleged repeated abuse of a female victim who Crisona taught at a Delaware school.

During the time of the alleged abuse between 1994 and 1996, the victim was under the age of 14.

According to Orange County Public Schools, Crisona is on administrative leave pending the outcome of his case.

