‘Gravely serious abuse’: Orange County teacher indicted for sex abuse, officials seek other victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 is uncovering new details about a longtime Orange County teacher facing a slew of sex abuse charges.

57-year-old Andover Elementary School teacher Christopher Crisona was arrested last week by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant out of Delaware.

He faces several felonies following an investigation into allegations of abuse at St. Thomas the Apostle School and rectory in Delaware between 1994 and 1996.

The Department of Justice said that, given the nature of the allegations and the defendants’ professional history, there could be other potential victims.

Crisona has worked at several schools across the East Coast, was an adjunct professor at UCF, and worked For Orange County Public Schools for over a decade.

According to the Department of Justice, Crisona is charged with Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse 1st Degree, Unlawful Sexual Penetration 3rd Degree, Unlawful Sexual Contact 2nd Degree, and Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

The State Attorney General said the charges stemmed from alleged repeated abuse of a victim he taught at a Delaware school.

While the case is yet to go to trial, he has been formally indicted on the charges and the criminal case is moving forward.

“The State’s indictment alleges a pattern of gravely serious abuse against a juvenile by two adults in a position of trust,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

According to the DOJ, Crisona worked as a teacher at St. Thomas for the 1994-1995 school year and part of the 1995-1996 school year.

However, he was fired mid-year from St. Thomas following a student complaint. The DOJ said he went on to work at three other Delaware schools before OCPS hired him.

“As prosecutors, and as parents, these kinds of cases keep us up at night — but they also give us purpose. The victim in this case suffered profound trauma over a period of years and deserves justice. I’m grateful to the police, prosecutors, and social workers who have been critical to this investigation and who are committed to getting justice,” said Jennings.

According to OCPS, Crisona was hired in August 2008 and worked at Columbia Elementary, Sadler Elementary, Fern Creek Elementary, Stone Lakes Elementary, Avalon Middle, Wedgefield K-8, and most recently, Andover Elementary.

The school district notified parents of Crisona’s arrest last week and a spokesperson told Channel 9, “The individual was arrested due to a personal matter unrelated to the school and will not be returning to campus while there is an open investigation.”

Channel 9 contacted the district about these newly uncovered details. The district reiterated that Crisona “is still on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of his case.”

A district spokesperson also shared more about the district’s hiring process, stating that all employees must undergo fingerprinting and background screenings before they are onboarded and must pass a background check every five years thereafter.

As of Tuesday, Crisona was still being held at the Orange County Jail but could soon face extradition to Delaware to face the charges.

The DOJ said a priest named Father John Taggart is also accused of abusing the same victim allegedly abused by Crisona.

According to the DOJ, both defendants are entitled to a presumption of innocence.

The DOJ is seeking other potential victims given the nature of the allegations and the defendants’ professional history. Anyone with information may contact (302) 577-5293 or ReportAbuse@delaware.gov to provide information to prosecutors and investigators.









