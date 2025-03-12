Orange County teacher arrested on out-of-state sex crime charges

, Fla. — An Orange County teacher is behind bars after he was arrested on an out-of-state warrant for second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

Orange County deputies arrested 57-year-old Christopher Crisona on Monday morning at Andover Elementary School as a “fugitive from justice.”

Deputies say Crisona had a warrant out of Delaware, where he is facing unlawful sexual contact charges in the New Castle County Superior Court.

Record custodians in New Castle confirmed Crisona has been indicted on eight counts related to unlawful sexual contact. Channel 9 is working to obtain that indictment.

Delaware police said the case was brought forward by the state attorney’s office.

In the state of Delaware, “A person is guilty of unlawful sexual contact in the second degree when the person intentionally has sexual contact with another person who is less than 18 years of age or causes the victim to have sexual contact with the person or a third person.”

On Monday, Orange County Public Schools sent a message to Andover Elementary School parents notifying them of Crisona’s arrest.

A spokesperson for the school district said Crisona is on administrative leave while the district investigates.

“The individual was arrested due to a personal matter unrelated to the school and will not be returning to campus while there is an open investigation,” said Orange County Public Schools spokesman Michael Ollendorff.

According to the school district, Crisona was hired in August 2008. He has been assigned as a teacher at Columbia Elementary, Sadler Elementary, Fern Creek Elementary, Stone Lakes Elementary Avalon Middle, Wedgefield K-8 and most recently at Andover Elementary.

Channel 9 has requested “nonpublic” court documents related to his specific charges and is working to learn more details.

