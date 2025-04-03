Man convicted in ‘Pine Hills Bus Stop Rapist’ case

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County jury has declared Nelson Odige guilty in a series of rapes against women who were on their way to work.

He was convicted of sexual battery with a deadly weapon. Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

The jury deliberated for just over an hour Thursday afternoon after hearing Odige testify in his own defense.

Dubbed the “Pine Hills Bus Stop Rapist,” prosecutors argued that Odige attacked four women as they waited for buses between January and February 2023.

All four women testified, as did experts who linked Odige’s license plate and DNA to each of the four scenes.

