Banfield Pet Hospital to replace former Chili’s in Daytona

Banfield Pet Hospital is seeking approval to move into a Daytona Beach property vacated two years ago by Chili’s Bar & Grill.

Daytona Beach’s planning board unanimously recommended a rezoning request on Oct. 24 that would allow for the national veterinary brand to occupy the empty space at 2510 W. International Speedway Blvd.

The building, which sits on less than an acre, is designated solely for retail use with a “planning development” classification that does not yet permit hospital, clinical or other types of businesses.

