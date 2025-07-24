Orlando Health launches new advanced air care helicopter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health’s new air care helicopter is officially in service.

Officials said the helicopter is enhancing its fleet’s capacity to provide critical medical transport.

The new helicopter, which was first introduced last week, is larger and equipped to accommodate more healthcare providers and specialized equipment, making it a mobile intensive care unit in the air.

“This new helicopter is at the cutting edge of technology and safety,” said Scott Halquist, a flight nurse. “It shows the progression of our program in doing the best we can for our patients and the community.”

Orlando Health now operates a total of five helicopters in its fleet, dedicated to transporting both children and adults in need of urgent medical care.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group