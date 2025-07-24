Bethune Cookman University charts new course with first official president in four years

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune Cookman University is on a new path with its first official president in four years. Albert Mosley’s appointment comes after three interim presidents.

Mosley came to BCU from Morningside University in Sioux City, IA where he served as president since 2022. During those same three years in Daytona Beach, BCU had three interim presidents, drama on its board of trustees and a handful of protests where students complained about campus conditions. The university confirmed those claims in 2023 saying at least 60 buildings had issues ranging from mold to infrastructure upgrades.

Eyewitness News asked Mosley what makes him different.

“I will begin with the notion of calling. I was in a fairly comfortable presidency previously and didn’t have to leave that but I felt called to offer my gifts and graces for this particular time,” said Mosley.

We asked Mosley about plans to address facility issues.

“Every single year there’s something potentially catastrophic that happens to our facilities. So working with our faculty, our staff, our grounds folks to ensure that as those things happen, as those natural disasters and events occur that we can move in quickly to mitigate that,” said Mosley.

Mosley said he plans to connect with companies and corporations that BCU does business with to get financial support for the university.

Mosley said HBCU’s are seeing record enrollment which will also close some funding gaps.

