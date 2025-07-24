Eatonville hosts community health event to promote healthy living and wellness

EATONVILLE, Fla. — A community health event took place on Wednesday afternoon in Eatonville, bringing together local residents to learn about healthy meals and exercise.

The event, held at the Denton Johnson Community Center, offered free health screenings and vaccinations as part of a bi-monthly series funded by the Winter Park Health Foundation.

“Eatonville is known as a food and medical desert,” said Constance Brown, emphasizing the importance of providing resources and services to the community.

The community health talks are supported by Grace Medical Home and the Central Florida Black Nurses Association of Orlando. Participants learned how to incorporate exercise into their daily routines, even while sitting in a chair.

