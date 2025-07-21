Eustis father remains in jail after 5-year-old son shoots himself inside home

EUSTIS, Fla. — A man is behind bars after his 5-year-old son got a hold of a loaded gun and shot himself in the head.

Dexter Neal, the boy’s father, was arrested and charged with child neglect and culpable negligence.

The shooting happened June 29 inside their home in the Bright Water Place neighborhood, near Indian Trail and Grand Island Shores Road in Eustis.

The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for surgery and continues to recover.

Eustis police said the boy found the loaded gun inside the house.

A neighbor, who is a flight trauma nurse, and her husband provided immediate assistance until first responders arrived.

