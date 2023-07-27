Eustis police to give update Thursday on deadly shooting from January

EUSTIS, Fla. — Police in Eustis are planning to share new details Thursday on a deadly shooting that happened in January.

It’s been nearly six months since 39-year-old Wseni Laguerre was found shot on Palm Avenue.

He later died at the hospital.

Back then, investigators said there was a confrontation between the victim and another person before the shooting.

Police said they have been talking to witnesses and following leads ever since.

Eustis police are set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

