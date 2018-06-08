0 Ex-corrections officer accused of raping inmate, 17, was reprimanded for previous violations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A former Orange County corrections officer accused of raping a 17-year-old inmate last month was cleared two years before in another case of alleged inappropriate sexual behavior.

Channel 9's Ken Tyndall found out that the 26-year-old man was also suspended and reprimanded for other previous violations.

Marcus James is facing charges of sexual battery and sexual misconduct by a corrections officer.

During his first appearance last week, he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

Channel 9 learned Thursday that, in 2016, James was cleared after another inmate claimed he brushed up against her and twice asked her for a kiss. James was never charged after surveillance video confirmed he never made physical contact with the inmate.

However, according to James' personnel records, he was suspended in 2016 after he left a trainee alone with a group of inmates who got into a fight while he was gone.

He was also reprimanded for lying about speaking on the phone to another inmate, and he was reprimanded for "insubordination" and "conduct unbecoming a public employee" for using foul language and making inappropriate comments to a supervisor, records said.

According to an arrest report on charges of raping the 17-year-old inmate, she told investigators James forced himself on her in an office at the detention center and told her she would never see daylight again if she told anybody.

James told investigators the sex was consensual.

In a statement, the Department of Juvenile Justice said it has made changes at the facility to improve safety and security, including major leadership changes. That includes a new superintendent at the facility.

If James is convicted, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

