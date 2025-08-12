Ex-county employee accused of killing grandfather in hospice, forging property documents

PALM BAY, Fla. — A former Indian River County employee is accused of killing a family member.

Investigators said Christopher Balter is accused of drugging and killing his grandfather, who was in hospice care.

Balter was arrested by Palm Bay Police last week, and investigators allege he administered an unprescribed drug to his grandfather and forged a signature to take ownership of his grandfather’s home.

Balter was the Planning and Development Services Director for Indian River County before resigning shortly after his arrest.

He was released from the Brevard County Jail after posting bond.

