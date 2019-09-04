Experts warn of scammers when trying to help with relief efforts of Hurricane Dorian

Disaster relief agencies and law enforcement officials are warning people not to fall for scammers when trying to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.
The Bahamas Red Cross is looking for donations to help with those affected by the storm. They are seeking non-perishable items, baby supplies and monetary donations, but there are signs to look for to be certain you're giving to an honest cause.
Officials said scammers will use names that are similar to well-known charities to deceive donors. You can check with the Florida Department of Agriculture to see if a charity has been registered with the state.
Experts also said that a check should be made out to the organization and that cash shouldn't be used when giving to a charity.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also warned about local scams.
"If somebody comes to your house and claims to be a city worker, a county worker, a roofer, an electrician, don't let them in. Call 911 and get the police there as quick as possible," Chitwood said.
