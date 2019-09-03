'You've gotta be a real scumbag': Florida sheriff talks about scams, crimes during hurricane

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida scammers have been on the loose while Hurricane Dorian travels close to Florida's east coast.
Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood is warning residents of scammers who are claiming they are city workers.
"An 83-year-old woman who fell prey to a tree scammer who told her she needed to get her tree cut back because of the hurricane. They befriended her and eventually absconded with over $20,000 from her. Volusia County Sheriff Chitwood said.
"The second scam occurred in DeLand. Where they showed up at a house of an individual who is visually impaired, and they managed to make their way into the home and say they were from the city of DeLand to inspect the tap water," Chitwood said.
"If somebody comes to your house and claims to be a city worker a county worker, a roofer, an electrician, don't let them in. Call 911 and get the police there as quick as possible," Chitwood said.
"You've gotta be a real scumbag, if you're gonna attack people who are blind and people who are extremely elderly and show up and try to scam them out of tens of thousands of dollars," Chitwood said.
