'NO SCAM' price gouging app launched to help Floridians report violations

MIAMI - Price gouging is one of many issues Florida residents must endure during a hurricane.
But a new app launched by Attorney General Ashley Moody helps consumers quickly report price gouging during a state of emergency, a news release said.
“Price gouging during a declared state of emergency can leave Floridians feeling defenseless and cause a sense of urgency for needed commodities. The stress caused by an approaching storm and its disruptive, and sometimes, devastating aftermath should not be further intensified by price gouging,” Moody said.
The app called NO SCAM is designed to help consumers report allegations of price gouging in real time and allow information on possible violations to be sent to the Attorney General’s Office.
“It is our hope that this new app will assist us in raising awareness about price gouging laws and deter those who might otherwise consider violating the law, while at the same time help our consumer protection investigators get the reports and supporting information they need in real time, so they can respond immediately to thwart any alleged illegal activity,” Moody said.
When reporting suspected price gouging, consumers can attach pictures, copies of receipts and more when reporting suspected price gouging, directly from smart phones, the release said.
The app can be downloaded for free through Apple and Android stores by searching for NO SCAM.
