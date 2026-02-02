Central Florida seniors can get up to $2,000 in utility bill relief after deep freeze

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is help available for some Central Florida seniors who are struggling to pay their utility bills after the weekend deep freeze.

Seniors in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties may qualify for up to $2,000 in utility bill assistance following a recent cold snap.

The Senior Resource Alliance is offering funds to help those struggling with high energy costs.

The program provides relief for older adults facing financial pressure from increased heating usage during freezing temperatures.

This aid targets households where utility payments have become challenging to manage in the wake of the winter weather.

More information on the Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program can be found here.

